Jaishankar holds talks with IAEA chief on global energy situation, Ukraine conflict

Vienna [Austria], January 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna on Tuesday and discussed a number of key issues including India-IAEA cooperation, global energy scenario, and the Ukraine conflict.

As part of his visit to Austria, Jaishankar also held talks on issues like India's G20 Presidency, Indo-Pacific, and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

"Delighted to meet Director General of @iaeaorg, Rafael Grossi today morning in Vienna. Discussed India-IAEA cooperation, our G-20 Presidency, global energy scenario, Ukraine, JCPOA and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar and Grossi discussed further enhancing IAEA's collaboration with India in many areas including combating climate change, medical care and other nuclear applications for societal benefit. In a tweet, the IAEA Director General said that he held "excellent dialogue" with Jaishankar on strategic issues of common interest.

"India is an indispensable @IAEAorg partner & helps fulfil our mission. Excellent dialogue with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today on strategic issues of common interest -- looking forward to substantive engagement of #G20India@g20org in addressing global challenges," Grossi tweeted.



This meeting came after Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Austria on New Year's Day where a cultural programme representative of India's rich diversity was also showcased.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, Jaishankar engaged with prominent Austrians in foreign and strategic affairs and the Austrian media through television and print interviews.

In Austria, the External Affairs Minister attended the iconic Austrian New Year's concert at the official invitation of Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg.

It was the EAM's first visit to Austria as External Affairs Minister and also the first such visit from India in 27 years. During the visit, EAM met Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and Speaker of Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka.

Jaishankar also called on Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and held talks with FM Schallenberg. The discussions covered a wide gamut of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

The two sides signed/initialed several agreements, including in the areas of Migration and Mobility which is the first such agreement reached by Austria with any country with whom they have a visa regime and only the second with a non-OECD country. (ANI)

