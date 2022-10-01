Jaishankar joins foreign envoys in Gujarat for Navratri celebrations

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday joined foreign ambassadors and high commissioners in the state of Gujarat for the Navratri celebration.

"It is a matter of pride that we have come here with officials of different countries. As the Navratri festival is on, they will spend the day enjoying festivities. They are excited to see the development here," Jaishankar said after meeting delegates and ambassadors of several countries.

Jaishankar also took to Twitter and said he looks forward to participating in the celebrations tonight.



"Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience. Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight," Jaishankar tweeted.

Today marks the sixth day of Navratri and devotees across the country will worship Goddess Katyayani, the sixth incarnation of Maa Durga.



Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva combined their powers to create Goddess Katyayani, according to Hindu mythology.

Also known as Mahishasurmardini, Maa Katyayani killed the demon Mahishasura. She is regarded as one of the most violent forms of Maa Durga. She is four-armed and rides a lion.

Earlier today, morning arti was performed at the famous Chhatarpur Temple in Delhi on the fifth day of Navratri. Priests chanted mantras and holy songs were played at the temple premises.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri. During these nine days, people maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous, and fulfilled lives. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

This year, Navratri started on September 26 and will conclude on October 5. (ANI)

