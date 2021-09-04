Jaishankar meets Croatia's Foreign Minister, exchange views on bilateral cooperation, global issues

Zagreb [Croatia], September 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues.

"Fruitful talks with Croatia's Foreign Minister @grlicradman. Detailed exchanges on full range of bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues. Committed to work with him to take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the countries.



Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the Central European countries.

During his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, EAM will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, the Ministry External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020. EAM will also call on Danish dignitaries.

A Ministry External Affairs statement also informed that this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with these three countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU. (ANI)

