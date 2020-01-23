Jaishankar meets his Tunisian counterpart, discusses 'shared interest and challenges'

Tunis [Tunisia], Jan 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time), began his Tunisia visit with a bilateral meeting with the country's Foreign Minister Sabri Bachtobji.

"Began my #Tunisia visit with a meeting with FM Sabri Bachtobji. As two vibrant democracies in different regions, discussed shared interests and challenges," he tweeted.

Both the leaders agreed to work closely in multilateral forums especially the United Nations.

In another tweet, Jaishankar informed, "Agreed to work closely in multilateral forums especially the UN. Also focused on expanding bilateral economic cooperation and witnessed the signing of an agreement on ICT."

The Minister called on the country's President Kais Saied and conveyed the "good wishes of world's largest democracy".

"Called on President @KaissSaide of #Tunisia. Conveyed the good wishes of the world's largest democracy. Reaffirmed our commitment to a fair, just and a rule-based global order," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Rached Ghannouchi, the Speaker of the Tunisian Parliament.

The EAM tweeted, "Warmly received by Speaker @R_Ghannouchi. Greatly touched by his strong empathy for India. Agreed on expanding our exchanges, especially between Parliamentary institutions and civil society." (ANI)