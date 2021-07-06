Jaishankar on Russia visit from July 7

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Russia on a three-day visit that begins on Wednesday, July 7, the ministry of foreign affairs said today.

During his July 7-9 visit, Jaishankar will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russian Federation. The discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as exchange of views on various regional and international issues, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.



Jaishankar will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russi Yuri Borisov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). He will also have a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky

The Foreign Minister will deliver a speech on "India-Russia ties in a Changing World" at the prestigious Primakov Institute of World Economy & International Relations, Moscow.

The visit will be in continuation of the frequent high-level visits between the two sides. The Russian Foreign Minister had visited New Delhi in April 2021. The visit will further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. (ANI)

