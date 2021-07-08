Jaishankar to visit Georgia from July 9-10

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Georgia on July 9-10 at the invitation of the Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said on Thursday.

This will be the first visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to independent Georgia, MEA said.



During the visit, the EAM will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart covering various aspects of bilateral relations as well as exchange views on issues of regional and global interest. He is also expected to call on other dignitaries during the visit.

External Affairs Minister will be handing over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan of Georgia to the Government and people of Georgia. He will also unveil the newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the city of Tbilisi.

The visit would further strengthen the close and cordial relations between India and Georgia. (ANI)

