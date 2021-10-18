Jaishankar visits Indian hospice in Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited Indian hospice renovated with the Indian government's support and said it represents a historical connection with Jerusalem.

"Visited the Indian Hospice renovated with Government of India's support. Represents another historical connect with Jerusalem," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Israel, paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Israel. He said the memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience.



Jaishankar said that the Holocaust memorial strengthens "our resolve to fight evil".

"Paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at @yadvashem. This memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens our resolve to fight evil," he said in a tweet.

During the visit, the minister unveiled a plaque in Israel commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. He emphasised that India-Israel relations have many facets and many contributors.

Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

