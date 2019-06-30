Jimmy Carter was terrible president: Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 30 (ANI): A day after Jimmy Carter called Donald Trump presidency 'illegitimate', US president took a dig at former president, calling him a terrible leader.

"He was a nice man. He was a terrible president. He's a Democrat. And it's a typical talking point. He's loyal to the Democrats. And I guess you should be." Sputnik quoted Trump as saying on Saturday.

Carter on Friday said that Trump is an "illegitimate president" who was helped into office by Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"As everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself." Trump added while referring to the Mueller report released back in April.

The 94-year-old remarks came after the Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin's meeting on the sidelines of Osaka Summit in Japan.

As the pair sat for photographs, a reporter asked Trump if he would raise the issue of US election inference with Putin, he laughed and told the Russian leader "Don't meddle in the election," wagging his finger.

Democrats have accused Moscow of meddling in the elections to ensure Trump's victory.

After a lot of protests, Senior Counsel Robert Mueller was asked to look into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the 2016 campaign of Trump".

The redacted version of the report Mueller's 22-month investigation was released last month by Attorney General William Barr.

Barr told that report found no evidence that US President Donald Trump's campaign team "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. (ANI)

