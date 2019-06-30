US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Jimmy Carter was terrible president: Trump

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 14:34 IST

Osaka [Japan], June 30 (ANI): A day after Jimmy Carter called Donald Trump presidency 'illegitimate', US president took a dig at former president, calling him a terrible leader.
"He was a nice man. He was a terrible president. He's a Democrat. And it's a typical talking point. He's loyal to the Democrats. And I guess you should be." Sputnik quoted Trump as saying on Saturday.
Carter on Friday said that Trump is an "illegitimate president" who was helped into office by Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"As everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself." Trump added while referring to the Mueller report released back in April.
The 94-year-old remarks came after the Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin's meeting on the sidelines of Osaka Summit in Japan.
As the pair sat for photographs, a reporter asked Trump if he would raise the issue of US election inference with Putin, he laughed and told the Russian leader "Don't meddle in the election," wagging his finger.
Democrats have accused Moscow of meddling in the elections to ensure Trump's victory.
After a lot of protests, Senior Counsel Robert Mueller was asked to look into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the 2016 campaign of Trump".
The redacted version of the report Mueller's 22-month investigation was released last month by Attorney General William Barr.
Barr told that report found no evidence that US President Donald Trump's campaign team "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 13:05 IST

Trump meets Kim in N Korea, scripts history

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, making him the first sitting US president to set foot in the former enemy territory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:11 IST

Trump again attacks Census 2020 for not having question on citizenship

Seoul [South Korea] June 30 (ANI): Continuing his attack on the upcoming census, President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the exercise costs "billions" and is not effective as it does not include any question on citizenship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:39 IST

Trump, Kim to meet at Inter-Korean border

Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): In a fresh bid to restart stalled denuclearisation talks, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Inter-Korean border.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:12 IST

If you don't do it now, it'll never happen: Trump on...

Osaka [Japan], June 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that there will never be an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement if one is not negotiated during his presidency.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:16 IST

US agrees to end trade dispute with China, Huawei allowed to buy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets on Saturday said he had a great meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka where he also agreed to continue negotiations over the stalled trade talks betwe

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:10 IST

British-Iranian woman ends hunger strike after 15 days in Tehran prison

London [UK], June 30 (ANI): Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran for alleged sedition charges, has ended her hunger strike after 15 days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:52 IST

US calls to end internet blackout in Myanmar's two states

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): The United States on Saturday called for an end to a mobile internet shutdown in two strife-torn states in Myanmar, saying that the restoration would help provide transparency to what the government says are law enforcement actions to avert unrest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 03:44 IST

September 11 first responder and campaigner Luis Alvarez dies at 53

Washington D.C. [USA], June 30 (ANI): Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with the US Congress for more benefits for 9/11 first responders, breathed his last at the age of 53 here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 02:47 IST

US deploys F-22 fighters to Qatar amid tensions with Iran

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): The United States deployed F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar for the first time, in a bid to increase its military forces in the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 01:48 IST

Court says Nawaz Sharif's medical reports are vague, dismisses petition

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled that the medical reports of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were vague, and subsequently dismissed his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:03 IST

UN reiterates support for security, reconstruction efforts of Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 29 (ANI): A delegation from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday held talks with Iraqi leaders and reiterated their support to Baghdad's security and reconstruction efforts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:31 IST

All details on Khashoggi's murder should be shared by Saudi: Erdogan

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Saudi Arabia should share all facts and details about the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read More
iocl