Jordan reports 295 new cases of Omicron, 328 in total

Amman [Jordan], December 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Jordanian Health Ministry registered 295 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on Sunday, bringing the total infections of the new variant to 328 across the kingdom, state-run Petra news agency reported.



On Sunday, Jordan reported 1,447 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the caseload to 1,052,868, the ministry said in a statement.

The pandemic also claimed 43 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 12,487, it added.

So far, 4,313,657 people in the country have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,891,366 have received second shots. (ANI/Xinhua)

