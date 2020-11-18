Jordan reports 6,454 new COVID-19 cases, 155,993 in total

Amman [Jordan], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan on Tuesday confirmed 6,454 new coronavirus cases and 66 more deaths, pushing the tally of infections to 155,993 and the death toll to 1,909.



The total recoveries in the kingdom rose to 90,267, while 474 patients were treated in intensive care units, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call to the public to abide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people. (ANI/Xinhua)

