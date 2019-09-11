Justin Trudeau to kick off campaign for federal election

Ottawa [Canada], Sept 11 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will officially begin his federal election campaign on Wednesday morning (local time) seeking re-election, CBC News reported.

Trudeau will ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve the Parliament for Canada's 43rd general election, which is scheduled to be held on October 21.

For weeks now, various party leaders have been holding campaign-style events but from September 11 onwards strict rules around spending and advertising will begin to apply.

Canadian PM's Liberal Party will look for re-election on the work accomplished in the last term, citing party's work on child poverty, job creation and Indigenous relations while defending his position on the SNC-Lavalin ethics breach.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer will contest his first election as party leader and will look to corner Trudeau over his ethics record and performance on the international stage.

All publicly available polling data, shows the Liberals and Conservatives neck-and-neck at just under 34 percent support, says CBC's latest Poll Tracker.

Moreover, the Poll Tracker found out that the Liberals are likely to win the most seats, but it's still unclear whether any party will secure a majority. (ANI)

