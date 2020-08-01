Kazakhstan reports 1,289 new Covid cases

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], August 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Kazakhstan has reported 1,289 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall count to 90,367, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Saturday.

"We have registered 1,289 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 708 people with symptoms and 581 without symptoms," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 793 people, while more than 60,800 people have recovered after being treated for the disease.

The plurality of newly detected cases was registered in Almaty (211), and Nur-Sultan (226) and the East Kazakhstan Region (111).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, over 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 678,000 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

