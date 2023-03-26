Kenya's Oppn chief will protest on Monday despite police ban

Nairobi [Kenya], March 26 (ANI): Kanya's Opposition chief Raila Odinga has announced that he will turn up to lead the opposition on Monday despite a ban by police, The Star, a Kenya-based newspaper reported.

Speaking at the JTM church in Embakasi, Azimio Leader Odinga told Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome that he need to stop intimidating him with threats of arrests.

"Koome stop your threats, I will be there on the front line, come and face me directly, don't send your juniors," Raila said.

Odinga has launched demonstrations since last week to force the government to tackle the high cost of living and protest the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him during the August 2022 polls won by President William Ruto, according to Kenya-based site Capital News.

Earlier, while addressing the press Koome warned that he will not spare any political leader when he will crackdown on protesters on Monday.



He also told Raila to face him instead of harassing his regional commander for Nairobi Adamson Bungei.

Raila said his protests against President William Ruto's administration will go on despite police banning them as illegal.

"If we don't defend the rights and freedoms of Kenyans, we will lose our country," he said.

The IG said on Sunday that police will treat everyone equally when arresting protesters in the streets.

Koome, while addressing the media said even his commanders will not care about anyone's social status when dealing with protesters.

"Whoever you are, I will deal with you," said Koome.

During last Monday's protests, several businesses and properties were destroyed or looted in both cities that literally shut for the better part of the day, according to Capital News. (ANI)

