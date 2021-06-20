Kremlin says meeting between Putin, Johnson is possible

Moscow [Russia], June 20 (ANI): Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is possible if the British authorities have "political will."



"No, such a meeting is not being prepared, but it is potentially possible. It is possible if political will prevails in London to mend our bilateral relations, which have been damaged badly at the initiative of London," he said on Saturday, reported TASS news.

British Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace earlier said that Johnson and Putin could meet after the Russia-US summit held on June 16. On Friday, he noted an interview with the Sky News TV channel that the prime minister was ready to discuss normalization of relations with Russia, if Moscow changed its behavior. (ANI)

