Kyrgyzstan seeks to nominate new ambassador in Moscow soon: Minister

Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Bishkek seeks to nominate its new ambassador to Moscow as soon as possible, after the dismissal of the former head of mission, Alikbek Jeshenkulov, by ex-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik on Saturday.

On October 14, Jeenbekov issued a decree that recalled the Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow. Jeshenkulov learned about his dismissal from the Internet only three days later and requested the Foreign Ministry to clarify on the decree.

"Nomination or recall of any state's ambassador is a political decision of a country's authorities. I learned about it only after the government media had reported that one of the last decrees of ex-president Jeenbekov recalled the ambassador. Well, this was a political decision, I can not comment on this issue in details," Kazakbaev said.



He added that Kyrgyzstan would "undertake efforts to solve this issue soon," but did not specify how much time this would take.

"Concerning the nomination, this is a political office and various candidates are being considered to be nominated. The decision will be made by our prime minister, who is currently serving as the president. It is difficult to name somebody, no one has been officially promoted yet, but, as in any other country, there are lots of unofficial candidates," the minister said.

Kyrgyzstan has been undergoing political turmoil since the October 4 legislative elections, when several political parties failed to enter the parliament and challenged the official results. Mobs of protesters stormed key buildings, including the country's seat of power, setting in motion a cascade of political change. Bishkek has annulled the results of the previous election and set the January 10 deadline for the new one. (ANI/Sputnik)

