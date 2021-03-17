Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases near 87,000

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan reached 86,917 after 67 new cases were registered on Monday.



Kyrgyzstan's Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 83,875 patients have recovered, including 39 new recoveries over the past day, while two patients died from the disease, taking the death toll to 1,483.

There are still 620 active cases in the country, including 345 in hospitals and 275 who are receiving treatment at home.

In the last 24 hours, 2,358 tests have been conducted nationwide. (ANI/Xinhua)

