Laos: 8 Chinese nationals killed, 29 injured in bus crash

Vientiane [Laos], Aug 20 (ANI): At least eight Chinese nationals were killed and 29 others suffered injuries in a bus crash in northern Laos, the Chinese Embassy said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one person still remains missing, reported Xinhua.

The accident took place on Monday afternoon when a bus carrying 43 tourists, one Chinese tour assistant, and two Lao nationals skidded off a road near the capital Vientiane.

The police said the crash was probably caused by brake failure of the bus.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

