Lebanon: Protests break out over reports of Mohammad Safadi being nominated as PM

Beirut [Lebanon], Nov 16 (ANI): Protestors in Lebanon, who have been demonstrating for past few weeks, once again took to streets on Thursday night (local time) reacting angrily to the reports of business tycoon and former Tripoli Member of Parliament Mohammad Safadi being nominated as the next Prime Minister of the country.

Al Jazeera reported that "after two weeks of closed-door consultations following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri on October 29, the decision was reached at a meeting on Thursday evening between Hariri and representatives of the major Shia parties, Hezbollah and Amal."

It cited Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil as confirming that 75-year-old Safadi, who has close ties with Saudi Royal family, has agreed to take on the role pending agreement of all the major parliamentary parties.

The anti-government protests in Lebanon began on October 17, with demonstrations from various religious groups accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement. The protesters also called for steps to improve the economic condition of the country.

Meeting one of the key demands of demonstrators, Saad Hariri On October 29 resigned as Lebanon's prime minister. However, he will stay on in the role of caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed.

According to figures released by Lebanon's Finance Ministry in July, the country has one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world.

The country's gross debt reached 85.7 billion dollars at the end of June, up by 0.7 per cent from the end of last year, added the ministry. (ANI)