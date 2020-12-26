Libya reports 461 new COVID-19 cases

Tripoli [Libya], December 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Friday reported 461 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 97,653.



The center said in a statement that 628 more patients recovered, taking the nationwide tally of recoveries to 68,289, while with 16 more deaths registered, the national death toll amounted to 1,415.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew. (ANI/Xinhua)

