Libya reports 595 new COVID-19 cases

Tripoli [LIBYA], November 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 67,039, including 39,243 recoveries and 920 deaths.



A total of 619 new recoveries and 5 more deaths were registered, according to the centre.

Since its first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew. (ANI/Xinhua)

