Libya reports first case of coronavirus

Tripoli [Libya], Mar 25 (ANI): Libyan Health Minister Ehmid Bin Omar on Tuesday announced the first case of the novel coronavirus in the country.

"The Ministry of Health will take all measures and provide healthcare to the patient. We ask the citizens to commit to precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Disease Control," Bin Omar said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua.

No further information about the first case was provided by the ministry.

Worldwide, more than 375,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported, while over 16,300 people have died of the infection, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

