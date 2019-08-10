Libyan govt agrees for Eid truce with Haftar's forces

Tripoli [Libya], Aug 10 (Sputnik/ANI): Libya's internationally recognised government announced a truce with forces loyal to self-styled commander of Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar for the period of Eid al-Adha.

This came after the United Nations (UN) had asked the Government of the National Accord (GNA), which it backs, and the rival forces from eastern Libya to engage in the truce.

"Responding to the UN Support Mission in Libya, we are announcing that we are committing a humanitarian truce during the holy Eid al-Adha holiday," a statement read.

It said all the conflicting side should stick to the truce, which will entail all embattled regions and include the full ceasing of direct and indirect firing and a ban on air flights, including those conducted by reconnaissance planes across the whole airspace from all airbases.

The conflict between Libya's western-based UN-backed government and the eastern-based parliament, supported by the LNA, has been underway since the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown back in 2011.

It further escalated in April when the LNA began its offensive to capture the capital of Tripoli, the seat of the internationally recognised government. (Sputnik/ANI)

