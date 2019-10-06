Libya's east-based army launches airstrikes against UN-backed govt in Sirte

Tripoli [Libya], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's east-based army on early Sunday announced that it has launched airstrikes on the forces of its rival UN-backed government in the city of Sirte, located some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

"The Air Force of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces have launched successive airstrikes on four military targets in Sirte, which are weapons and ammunition stores used by the terrorist militias (referring to UN-backed government's forces)," Ahmad al-Mismari, the army's spokesperson, said in a statement.

The announcement came a day after the army said it has made progress in southern Tripoli against the government.

The east-based army and the government have been fighting in and around Tripoli since early April over the control of the capital.

The violence since has killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced nearly 120,000 civilians.

Libya has been plagued by political division and escalating violence ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

