Libya's presidential council suspend FM Najla al-Mangoush

Tripoli [Libya], November 7 (ANI): Libya's presidential council on Saturday suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush and barred her from travelling.



According to the Egyptian newspaper Ahram, Libya's presidential council spokeswoman Najla Weheba said that she was suspended from her duties and barred from travel.

The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel, while El-Marsad news website close to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council, reported Ahram.

Mangoush is suspended days before a major international conference. US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12. (ANI)

