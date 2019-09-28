Libya's UN-backed govt condemns attack on vital sites in Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Sep 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's UN-backed government on Friday (local time) condemned attacks on vital sites in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, by the rival Eastern-based army.

"The Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord condemns in the strongest terms the continued bombing of vital and civilian sites in Tripoli, as (the army commander) Haftar's fighter jets attacked Mitiga International Airport and other government buildings in central Tripoli that killed civilians and damaged public and private property," the UN-backed government said in a statement.

"Those continued terrorist actions violate international laws and agreements, and aim to destabilise the capital and kill and frighten civilians," the statement said.

On Thursday, the eastern-based Libyan army announced targeting Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli and destroying two Turkish aircraft belonging to the UN-backed government's forces.

The eastern-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has repeatedly targeted Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, accusing the rival UN-backed government of using it for military purposes.

The UN-backed government and the eastern-based army have been fighting in and around Tripoli since early April over control of the city.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI/Xinhua)

