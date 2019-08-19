Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing Indian community in Vilnius on Monday
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing Indian community in Vilnius on Monday

Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties between the two nations

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:03 IST

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.
Addressing the Indian community in the capital of Vilnius on the second day of his three-nation tour to the Baltic region, Naidu said: "The bilateral trade between the countries was below potential. Lithuania could be an important technology partner for India, especially in areas such as lasers, renewable energy, agro-food processing and life sciences."
Observing that India has become one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, he said the business sentiment following the numerous initiatives implemented by the Government of India was positive and upbeat. "The New India's mantra is 'Reform, Perform and Transform'," he added.
The Vice President said that the "Make in India" campaign was establishing India as a hub of manufacturing and investment. He said that "Smart Cities", "Digital India" and "Skill India" missions were not only transforming our nation but also providing immense opportunities to collaborate and work together.
"Our youth are driving the digital revolution, powering the start-up ecosystem and pioneering artificial intelligence. The Start-up India flagship initiative is intended to build a strong Eco-system for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country," he added.
Naidu expressed his happiness that Lithuanian Universities had become a destination of choice for Indian students whose numbers have increased significantly in recent years. He appealed to the young Indian students to be sensitive to local culture and sensitivities.
Earlier, the Vice President visited the city of Kaunas and met with the Mayor, Visvaldas Matijosaitis, who hosted a lunch in Naidu's honour. The Mayor also presented the 'Key to the City' and 'The Coat of Arms of Lithuania', also known as Vytis, to the Vice President.
The Vice President also invited the Mayor to visit India with a business delegation to explore business opportunities between the two countries.
Naidu also visited the laboratory area of the Institute of Material Sciences and the Ultra Sound Research Institute at the Santaka Valley of the Kaunas University of Technology in Kaunas. He also witnessed a presentation on the Krunois Hydro Power Plant at the University.
The former President of the Republic of Lithuania, Vytautas Landsbergis, called on the Vice President and discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries.
Naidu is on a three-nation visit to the Balkan nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. He arrived in Lithuania on Saturday on the first leg of his visit.
The Vice President was received by the country's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, India's Ambassador to Lithuania Tsewang Namgyal and others. Naidu proceeded to the Presidential Palace where he was received by Nauseda.
Both leaders held one-on-one talks and delegation-level negotiations to review the bilateral ties.
During the talks, the two sides agreed to the need to make the UN Security Council more representative to reflect the realities of today and address current global challenges.
Lithuania has also backed India to have permanent membership in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:52 IST

JCB issues new credit card in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Although India has a fast-growing economy, the dominant method of payment is still cash, which makes the country an untapped market for the credit card companies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

How Singapore Firms are being Impacted by the stalled Amaravati Project

Singapore, Aug 19 (ANI): Mere seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Amaravati Welcome Gallery, it looks increasingly likely that the ostentatious state capital project could be scaled back dramatically.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:58 IST

Nangarhar: 16 wounded in multiple blasts

Nangarhar, [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 16 people suffered injuries in multiple blasts in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, Afghanistan on Monday, provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:57 IST

New York witnesses spectacle of India's glorious cultural diversity

New York [US], Aug 19 (ANI): The spectacle of India's cultural diversity was witnessed on the streets of New York on Sunday when thousands of Indians living in the city and the vicinity showed up in full strength for the World's largest India Day Parade held at the Madison Avenue here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:30 IST

Pak summons Indian envoy yet again

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the fifth time in the last eight days over alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Canada: Ottawa streets decked up in tricolour for I-Day celebrations

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): Holding tricolours, scores of Indian nationals marched through the streets of Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate India's Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:03 IST

China warns Canada against interfering in 'purely internal' Hong...

Ottawa [Canada], Aug 19 (ANI): China on Sunday warned Canada against interfering in Hong Kong issue, saying the matter is "purely internal" and does not require any interference by any other country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:41 IST

Despite US pressure, freed Iranian tanker set sail to unknown destination

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): An Iranian oil tanker which was seized by the United Kingdom six weeks ago was released on Sunday and was seen moving away from Gibraltar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:29 IST

Afghanistan quashes Pak's 'reckless' claim that Kashmir issue...

Washington [US], Aug 19 (ANI): Afghanistan has rebutted Pakistan's claims that Kashmir issue could potentially impact the ongoing Afghan peace process and said such a "reckless and unwarranted" statement by Islamabad is a "poor excuse" to justify its inaction against the Taliban.

Read More
iocl