Lithuania: Vice Pres urges Indian community to strengthen ties between the two nations

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Addressing the Indian community in the capital of Vilnius on the second day of his three-nation tour to the Baltic region, Naidu said: "The bilateral trade between the countries was below potential. Lithuania could be an important technology partner for India, especially in areas such as lasers, renewable energy, agro-food processing and life sciences."

Observing that India has become one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world, he said the business sentiment following the numerous initiatives implemented by the Government of India was positive and upbeat. "The New India's mantra is 'Reform, Perform and Transform'," he added.

The Vice President said that the "Make in India" campaign was establishing India as a hub of manufacturing and investment. He said that "Smart Cities", "Digital India" and "Skill India" missions were not only transforming our nation but also providing immense opportunities to collaborate and work together.

"Our youth are driving the digital revolution, powering the start-up ecosystem and pioneering artificial intelligence. The Start-up India flagship initiative is intended to build a strong Eco-system for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the country," he added.

Naidu expressed his happiness that Lithuanian Universities had become a destination of choice for Indian students whose numbers have increased significantly in recent years. He appealed to the young Indian students to be sensitive to local culture and sensitivities.

Earlier, the Vice President visited the city of Kaunas and met with the Mayor, Visvaldas Matijosaitis, who hosted a lunch in Naidu's honour. The Mayor also presented the 'Key to the City' and 'The Coat of Arms of Lithuania', also known as Vytis, to the Vice President.

The Vice President also invited the Mayor to visit India with a business delegation to explore business opportunities between the two countries.

Naidu also visited the laboratory area of the Institute of Material Sciences and the Ultra Sound Research Institute at the Santaka Valley of the Kaunas University of Technology in Kaunas. He also witnessed a presentation on the Krunois Hydro Power Plant at the University.

The former President of the Republic of Lithuania, Vytautas Landsbergis, called on the Vice President and discussed the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Naidu is on a three-nation visit to the Balkan nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. He arrived in Lithuania on Saturday on the first leg of his visit.

The Vice President was received by the country's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, India's Ambassador to Lithuania Tsewang Namgyal and others. Naidu proceeded to the Presidential Palace where he was received by Nauseda.

Both leaders held one-on-one talks and delegation-level negotiations to review the bilateral ties.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to the need to make the UN Security Council more representative to reflect the realities of today and address current global challenges.

Lithuania has also backed India to have permanent membership in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. (ANI)

