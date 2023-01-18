Lok Sabha Speaker calls on Kenyan President, says new areas of economic cooperation must be explored for trade

Nairobi [Kenya], January 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to Kenya and Tanzania, called on the President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on Tuesday and expressed his desire for exploration of new areas of economic cooperation to enhance trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla extended best wishes on behalf of the IPD and the Parliament of India to William Samoei Ruto, on his election as the President of the Republic of Kenya. Birla expressed hope that under the leadership of Ruto India-Kenya, bilateral relations will reach new heights of cooperation and prosperity and will also expand to new avenues like innovation, ICT and health. Birla noted that India is ready to share its expertise and experience with Kenya in areas such as ICT, health, education etc.

Emphasizing the shared challenges being faced by both countries, Birla observed that India and Kenya have been victims of terrorism and that the two nations are fighting a common fight against terrorism. Global terror is the biggest challenge facing the world, stressed Birla.

Speaking about India's rapid economic growth and its emergence as the world's fifth-largest economy, Birla underlined that India is one of Kenya's most important economic and trade partners. He expressed the desire for exploring new areas of economic cooperation, between the two countries besides traditional sectors like agriculture and mining, in order to further enhance trade and investment between India and Kenya. Birla added that in this direction, there must be a regular exchange of business delegations between the two countries. Birla added that both India and Kenya believe in democratic governance.

Birla emphasized that innovation and research are the currency of the information age and is therefore it is important to collaborate with like-minded nations facing similar challenges. Birla noted that Indian youth are at the forefront of solving some of the most complex challenges facing the world. Speaking about enhanced cooperation between the maritime neighbours, Birla expressed joy that India is an important destination for health care and education for the Kenyan people. He added that a large number of Indians also visit Kenya as tourists.



Mentioning about climate change, Birla appreciated Ruto's commitment to tackling the climate crisis, which he called a shared priority of both countries. Birla added that The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is an important global alliance which is the initiative of India in the direction of climate change mitigation and hoped that Kenya would become a member of this organization soon.

Birla also met the Speaker of the Senate, Rt. Amason Jeffah Kingi. The dignitaries, among other issues, discussed further strengthening parliamentary cooperation, formation of friendship groups and capacity building of Members. Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that India and Kenya have enjoyed close and friendly relations for centuries. He added that since ancient times, the maritime neighbours have traded through the Swahili coast on the Indian Ocean. Birla said that the two countries enjoy strong relations based on people-to-people ties, trade, development partnerships and capacity building.



He added that the ties between India and Kenya have grown stronger over time due to extensive economic cooperation; development-related partnerships and shared goals of maintaining peace and security while combating terrorism. Birla added that Indian democratic institutions represent an ideal example of inclusive development to the world. Birla expressed hope for parliamentary relations between India and Kenya to improve further in the direction of enhanced cooperation and interaction.

Later, Birla visited the University of Nairobi and addressed the students there. Addressing the students, Birla said that the youth have new thinking, energy, and resolve to innovate and do something new. In today's aspiring India, the youth have an important role to play. Today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world because of the enabling policy of the government and the efforts of the youth. Sharing India's growth story, Birla noted that in recent years, a lot of transformation had taken place in the fields of education, health, technology, and economy and consequently society has also transformed. He mentioned about the Skill India and Start UP India initiatives of the Government and how these schemes are bringing positive changes in the lives of youth.

Birla also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Nairobi and later on interacted with Kenyan Alumni and the media during his visit. (ANI)

