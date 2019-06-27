Madagascar: 15 killed in stadium stampede

Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 27 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and 75 suffered injuries in a stampede at the Mahamasina stadium in the Malagasy capital of Antananarivo during the Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, reported Sputnik.

The scramble began as guests rushed to the stadium to win free amusements tickets.

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina and his visiting Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame offered their condolences to the families of victims. Rajoelina has announced that the state will cover the treatment costs of the wounded, reported Xinhua.

The stadium was launched in 2019 and is located in the centre of Antananarivo and serves as a venue for various sport and cultural events. (ANI)

