Madagascar: Over 100 Malagasy students to get benefit of ITEC scholarships

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Sept 14 (ANI): Indian Ambassador of Madagascar, Abhay Kumar, on Friday announced that the number of scholarship allocated to Malagasy students under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) scheme has been increased to 107 for 2019-20.

Kumar made these remark during an event to mark the ITEC Day. He also requested ITEC alumni to spread the word among their colleagues and friends.

"ITEC Day celebrations in Madagascar today #ITEC #ITECDay," Abhay Kumar tweeted.



The ITEC program is a fully-funded program run by the Government of India with the goal of encouraging cooperation and partnership among developing countries, for mutual benefit.

Under this programme, India offers over 10,000 scholarships covering 47 training institutions. Over 140 countries and ten multilateral organizations are India's ITEC partners. (ANI)

