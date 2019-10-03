Madagascar to issue postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.
Madagascar to issue postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.

Madagascar to issue postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:23 IST

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 3 (ANI): Madagascar is set to issue a postal stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's founding father.
Madagascar, the largest island in the Indian Ocean, has a significant Indian diaspora from Porbandar in Gujarat where the Mahatma was born.
The Indian diaspora in Madagascar, locally known as 'Karanas' arrived in the country in the 19th century and now plays a vital role in its economy. They keep close links with Gujarat and even speak Gujarati at home.
Indian festivals are celebrated with great fervour in major cities of Madagascar.
The island nation had issued a postal stamp on Mahatma Gandhi back in 1998.
India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar had recently unveiled a plaque of a road named after Mahatma Gandhi along with the Mayor of Antananarivo in the country's capital city.
The Embassy of India in Madagascar is also organising an exhibition of paintings at its premises on Mahatma Gandhi made by Malagasy artists to mark the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:28 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on 4-day visit

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Satyagraha, a debt we owe to India: Nancy Pelosi

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Mahatma Gandhi was the spiritual leader of America's non-violence movement - that is how the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described the leader of India's independence struggle, who influenced American social activist Martin Luther King

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:42 IST

India blocks event of PoK 'president' in French Parliament

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): India has blocked Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from attending an event in the Lower House of the French Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:39 IST

Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated...

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition here dedicated to the country's founding father Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:04 IST

WW II-era plane crashes in Connecticut; 7 dead

Washington DC [US], Oct 3 (ANI): At least seven people were killed after a world War II-era vintage bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday, authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:49 IST

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

Paris [France], Oct 3 (ANI): A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi was issued by Franch postal service company La Poste on Wednesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:08 IST

Jaishankar, Nancy Pelosi attend event honouring Mahatma Gandhi...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday attended an event at the historic Library of Congress to celebrate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:50 IST

Many countries concern Pak might conduct 'cross-border...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): The United States has voiced the concern of many countries that Pakistani terrorists might conduct "cross-border activities" in India in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 unless the Pakistani establishment "keep a lid on (these) militant groups."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in US

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:58 IST

'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' organised in The Hague on Bapu's...

The Hague [Netherlands], Oct 3 (ANI): Indian Embassy in the Netherlands on Wednesday organised a 'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' in The Hague to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:08 IST

India, US discuss plans to advance their vision for free, open...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): India and the United States have discussed plans to advance their common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:52 IST

Burj Khalifa lit up with Bapu's images on Gandhi Jayanti

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday was lit up with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More
iocl