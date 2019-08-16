Madagascar welcomes new dynamism of bilateral cooperation instilled by India

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Aug 16 (ANI): Madagascar has welcomed the new dynamism of bilateral cooperation instilled by Indian government since the beginning of its second term, and sought the support of New Delhi for the development of its several key projects in the field of e-governance, farming, solar energy, and education.

Speaking on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day celebration here on Thursday, Foreign Minister Naina Andriantsitohaina noted the benefits of programs such as Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) under which "hundreds of (Malagasy) executives have benefited from training in India, as well as projects such as Centre for Geo-informatics Applications in Rural Development (CGARD) that has had "direct application in the field of agriculture".

"Like the CGARD, a project of direct application in the field of agriculture, Madagascar wishes to receive the support of India for other key projects such as the acquisition of infrastructure for e-governance , the promotion of peasant farming, the popularization of solar energy, and the development of higher education in the field of science, technology and engineering," said Andriantsitohaina.

In view of the above, the top diplomat expressed the conviction that the Indian mission in Madagascar will further contribute to the materialization of the Emergence Policy initiated by country's President Andry Rajoelina.

Andriantsitohaina said that it is vital for India and Madagascar to strengthen partnership for a peaceful and prosperous maritime environment.

"Given the immense economic opportunities that the Indian Ocean offers, there are many challenges. These include the securing of maritime space and the efficient but rational exploitation of fisheries resources."

The Foreign Minister said that Madagascar is initiating a strategic reorientation of its cooperation towards the emerging countries such as India, under which the country would like to develop investment through joint ventures in sectors such as textile, agro-food, manufacturing of small agricultural tools, cement and ICT service industries.

Andriantsitohaina called India an ideal ally in the East on which his country must rely to support its development.

"To support its development, Madagascar must take advantage of all the opportunities offered to it. First, those stemming from close regional cooperation, such as the Indian Ocean Commission. The opportunities of the African continent, where we must take the place that is due to us. But also and especially to turn our eyes towards the East. And India is the ideal ally on which we can and must rely," said Andriantsitohaina.

In his address, the top diplomat further noted the contribution of the Indian High Commissioner to Madagascar Abhay Kumar that has generated an extraordinary acceleration in the bilateral cooperation. (ANI)

