Madagascar's First Lady meets Indian envoy

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Jan 16 (ANI): Madagascar's First Lady Mialy R Rajoelina met India's ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar and said she was convinced that the two countries can build a "strong partnership" together.

"Thank you to Mr. Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to Madagascar for these very rich exchanges. I am convinced that together we can build a solid partnership," Rajoelina tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Antananarivo handed over as many as 100,000 academic textbooks on behalf of the Indian government to Madagascar for the development of higher education and research in the East African country.

The books were handed over by the Indian ambassador to the Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Blanche Nirina Richard at an event held at the Ministry headquarters here.

Published by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi, the books are on 37 separate titles on Mathematics, Accountancy and Business Studies, Science, and English language.

The total cost of books in India is Rs 7,677,600, equivalent to USD 108,000.

The supply of books by the Indian government has been done in accordance with the announcement made by President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the African country in 2018. (ANI)

