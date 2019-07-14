Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Australia

Canberra [Australia], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck western Australia on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 3:38 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres, about 213 kilometres offshore from the town of Broome.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

No Tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)

