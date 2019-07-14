Representative Image
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Australia

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:00 IST

Canberra [Australia], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck western Australia on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 3:38 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 2 kilometres, about 213 kilometres offshore from the town of Broome.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
No Tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 11:06 IST

Second round of Kartarpur corridor talks underway between India...

Wagah Border [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Officials from India and Pakistan on Sunday began the second round of talks over finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, on the Pakistani side of the border. 

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:45 IST

Nepal floods: 43 dead, over 24 missing, says police

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): At least 43 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries due to the havoc created by floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall, the police said here on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:10 IST

Another Canadian citizen detained in China amid diplomatic row

Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): A Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, a city in northeastern China, Global Affairs Canada said on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 07:12 IST

India, Pak to hold meeting on Kartarpur corridor today

New Delhi [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Officials from India and Pakistan are slated to meet on Sunday to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 IST

Czech Republic: 1 dead, 7 wounded after van collides with train

Prague [Czech Republic], July 14 (ANI): At least one person lost their life while seven others were wounded after a van collided with a train near a village in Rakovnik here on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:18 IST

Power outage strikes NYC, subway services affected

New York [USA], July 14 (ANI): Thousands of people have been left without power across New York City on Saturday evening, according to the energy company responsible for providing electricity to the region.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:39 IST

Over 1 lakh people left without electricity after 'Barry' makes...

Louisiana [USA], July 14 (ANI): As many as 1, 18, 000 people were left without power on Saturday after category one Hurricane "Barry" made landfall in the region.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

USA: Protests against Trump's policies as anti-immigrant...

Washington [USA], July 14 (ANI): Protests are being held across major cities in the United States against President Donald Trump's policies, especially after the leader announced the start of a crackdown on undocumented immigrants by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from Sunday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:28 IST

Syria: Russian military's patrol route targeted by militants in...

Daraa [Syria], July 14 (ANI): Militants on Saturday carried out a bomb attack on a route patrolled by the Russian military in Syria's Daraa province, according to Major General Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:03 IST

Tehran will continue selling oil despite conditions: Iran FM tells Hunt

Tehran [Iran], July 14 (ANI): Speaking to his British counterpart via telephone on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran will continue selling oil despite the conditions.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:10 IST

Macron announces creation of French Space Command ahead of Bastille Day

Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): Just a day before France marks its National Day, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that a French Space Command would be created by September next year.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:11 IST

Ten dead after being struck by lightning in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): At least ten people lost their lives after being struck by lightning across three districts in Bangladesh on Saturday.

