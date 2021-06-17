Major Australian banks report incidents of online banking failures

Canberra [Australia], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Several Australian major banks on Thursday reported operation issues in online applications, and the reason behind the matter is being determined.

Banks in question include Westpac, St George, ANZ, ME Bank, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA, and Commonwealth Bank. According to reports, bank customers receive error messages when trying to log in to mobile apps.

"We are starting to see services return to normal following a tech outage that had widespread impact across businesses," the Commonwealth Bank wrote on Twitter. Before this post, it informed in another tweet that the incident was being investigated.



Other Australian banks have also posted similar messages on social media, saying that the work of their apps was recovering and that investigation and monitoring of the situation continue.

According to the 9 News broadcaster, the failures affected several other websites, including Allianz Insurance and CMC Markets.

According to the website tracker Downdetector, the failures also occurred on the websites of the Bank Australia, Australia's largest telecommunications firm Telstra, and Amazon.

Earlier this day, the airline Virgin Australia reported outages of its online systems, including the website. (ANI/Sputnik)

