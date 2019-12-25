Major earthquake with 6.3 magnitude strikes west of Port Hardy in Canada

Ontario [Canada], Dec 25 (ANI): An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale struck the west coast of Port Hardy in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 3:36 (UTC), was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake that struck 182 kilometres west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people.

There is no current tsunami warning in effect, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded in British Columbia.


