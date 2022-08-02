Malagasy poets, writers bid warm farewell to Ambassador Abhay Kumar at 17th edition of LaLitTana

Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 2 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Madagascar organised the 17th edition of its monthly literary programme #LaLitTana on 29th July. Eleven Malagasy poets including Nalisoa Ravalitera, Vice President of the Malagasy Academy, read Indian poetry in translation and their own poems during the event.

Among the poets who read at the programme included Haja Lalao Razanamanana, Head of the Department of English Language Studies, Hajaina Andrianasolo, President of Havatsa UPEM, Rakotondrainibe Fanja, Jeannot Luther (Lonaky) Slammer, Ramarozatovo Harifidy, Rabelahatra Fanantenana Fifaliana, Rainiharimisa Fanjaniaina Miraho, Nie Hazel, Heriarilala Andriamamonjy and Abraham Nathalie Ny Manitra Robinary.

Each of them read one Indian poem from '100 Great Indian Poems' edited by Ambassador Abhay Kumar, which has been translated into Malagasy and French and also read their own poems. Ravalitera declaimed his poem as a rhythmic song that praised Malagasy wisdom and values.



Hajaina read a poem about the beauty of Madagascar, and the richness of its culture, Jeannot Luther warned against the oblivion of Malagasy tradition and culture, Harifidy sang remembrance of ancient days in Madagascar and Fanja and Nie Hazel sang about love and its myriad meaning, while Nathalie encouraged to cherish the beauty and the charm of Madagascar in her poem.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar read some of his haiku from his book 'The Magic of Madagascar' which talked about the elephant birds which once existed in Madagascar but became extinct, raising awareness about the unique beauty of flora and fauna of Madagascar and the need to preserve them.

The Vice President of the Malagasy Academy Nalisoa Ravalitera and the poets and writers community of Madagascar bid a warm farewell to Ambassador Abhay Kumar with their poems and songs on this occasion. (ANI)

