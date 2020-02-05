Malagasy President thanks PM Modi, Defence Min for support during floods

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Feb 5 (ANI): President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for standing with and supporting the Malagasy people during the heavy floods and landslides that killed more than 30 people and displaced more than thousands of others in the East African nation in recent days.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh for standing with the Malagasy people and for your support during the time of heavy flooding in #Madagascar," Rajoelina wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the Indian Navy, in its 'Operation Vanilla,' diverted Naval Ship Airavat carrying the relief material to Madagascar after the country was ravaged by torrential rains and floods.

The relief materials include rice, lentils, tea, cooking oil, flour, instant food, chocolate, milk powder, cheese, biscuits, jam, clothing, tarpaulin, tents, bed-spreads, blankets, shoes, essential consumer goods, disinfectants, flashlights, personnel protective equipment, and others. In addition to the above, it also includes medicines to treat the diseases which might occur in the aftermath of floods. The medicines shall cater to a large number of patients. (ANI)