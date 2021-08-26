Malaysia reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections, deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported the highest daily new COVID-19 infections and related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 24,599 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the national total to 1,640,843.

Of the new infections, 19,761 or 80.3 percent are mild infections, the official said, adding that many have either not been vaccinated or not been fully immunized.

He also encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to do so as this would reduce the risk of severe symptoms.

Another 393 deaths have been reported in a single-day record, pushing the death toll to 15,211.

Some 22,657 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 1,359,791, or 82.9 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 265,841 active cases, 990 are being held in intensive care and 487 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)