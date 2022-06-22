Maldives govt strongly condemns attack at International Yoga Day event

Male [Maldives], June 22 (ANI): The Maldives government has strongly condemned the violent acts perpetrated by a group of individuals targeting the participants who were attending the celebrations held to mark the 8th United Nations International Day of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year around the world. This day has been celebrated in the Maldives, since 2015.

On Tuesday, an International Yoga Day event organized by the Indian embassy in Male was disrupted after a mob stormed a stadium where over 150 people were celebrating the event.

On Tuesday, an International Yoga Day event organized by the Indian embassy in Male was disrupted after a mob stormed a stadium where over 150 people were celebrating the event.

"The Government strongly condemns the violent acts perpetrated by a group of individuals targeting the participants, including members of the diplomatic community who were attending the celebrations held to mark the 8th United Nations International Day of Yoga. Such malicious acts of violence aimed at disrupting public safety and undermining the security of individuals and the diplomatic corps will not be tolerated," the government statement said.

"Authorities have launched a special investigation into today's incident and the Government will ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reports said the crowd stormed the stadium and attacked participants and vandalized property. However, the police in the Maldives used pepper spray and tear gas to control the mob.



Superintendent Fathmath Nashwa said police responded by using anti-riot tactics and then used tear gas and pepper spray to manage the crowd. Nashwa reported that six persons were detained in relation to the incident.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said a police investigation into the incident had begun. "An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium. This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law," Solih tweeted.

Maldives Police also issued a statement, saying that an internal review will be conducted to identify the response of the police ahead of the attack.

"Maldives Police Service (MPS) has launched a high priority investigation into this morning's violent disruption of an event held at the National Stadium. Perpetrators had sought to incite fear by forcefully entering, destroying property and attempting to assault participants of the event. The event was attended by international Diplomats, state dignitaries and members of the public," the statement said.

"The Serious and Organized Crime Department of the Crime Investigation Command is investigating this incident with utmost urgency. As of now, the evidence indicates that the demonstrators were using items taken from the office of the Progressive Party of the Maldives (PPM). So far, six male Maldivians have been taken into custody regarding this case," the statement added.

Additionally, an internal review of the police response to the incident has been initiated. "We assure the public that we will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our whole community," the Police said.

The United Nations declared the day as International Day of Yoga by consensus on 11 December 2014, through a resolution which was co-sponsored by a record of 177 countries, including the Maldives. (ANI)

