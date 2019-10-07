Representative Image
Representative Image

Mali: 1 UN peacekeeper killed, 5 wounded in mine attack

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:44 IST

Bamako [Mali], Oct 7 (ANI): A United Nations peacekeeper was killed and five others sustained injuries on Sunday (local time) when their vehicle hit an explosive device in northern Mali, the UN said.
"# Mali: 1 MINUSMA peacekeeper killed and five others wounded in two attacks, # Aguelhok and # Bandiagara," the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on its official Twitter account.
The soldiers had been participating in a patrol in the vicinity of Aguelhok village when the blast occurred. A Rapid Response Force, backed up by air intervention, was immediately deployed to the site of the explosion to allow for their evacuation and to transport the wounded to MINUSMA hospitals.
In a separate incident, around 1 a.m. (local time), UN peacekeepers in a temporary operating base in the vicinity of Bandiagara, in the Mopti region, exchanged fire with members of an unidentified armed group after they came under attack. A peacekeeper or 'Blue Helmet' was seriously injured and then evacuated by a helicopter for medical treatment.
Any terror group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
MINUSMA chief Mahamat Saleh Annadif strongly condemned the recent resurgence of this type of attack, particularly in the center of the country.
He also extended his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased soldier and wished for a speedy recovery of the wounded.
Mali has been in conflict since 2012 when Islamists hijacked an ethnic uprising by Tuaregs in the north. Recently, the violence has moved to central Mali, where fighting between the local groups has also surged this year.
Local terror groups have further exploited ethnic rivalries in Mali and its neighbours to boost recruitment and render swaths of territory ungovernable.
Less than a week ago, 38 Malian soldiers were killed in a double attack on two army camps in central Mali - among the heaviest losses for Mali's army in recent years. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:36 IST

Kosovo's opposition party leading in Parliamentary election

Prishtina (Kosovo), Oct 07 (ANI): Kosovo's opposition Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) party is leading in the parliamentary election, surpassing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and the ruling Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) by a close margin, according to preliminary result.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 06:08 IST

China state oil firm withdraws from USD 5 billion deal: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Oct 07 (ANI): In what appears to be China bowing down to US sanctions, Beijing's state oil company on Sunday pulled out of a USD 5 billion deal to develop of Iran's massive offshore natural gas field.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 05:23 IST

Trump, Erdogan discuss proposed 'safe zone' in northeastern...

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 07 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed the planed 'safe zone' in northeastern Syria on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 03:27 IST

Gunmen abduct 6 people in Nigeria's Adamawa

Abuja [Nigeria], Oct. 7 (Xinhua/ANI): At least six people were abducted by gunmen at a village in northeast Nigeria, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 03:03 IST

Iraq: Toll in protest mounts to 104

Baghdad [Iraq], October 7 (Sputnik/ANI): More protesters were killed and injured in fresh clashes with security forces across Iraq on Sunday night, media said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:57 IST

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Oct 07 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Bristol Island and the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:47 IST

Hong Kong Police condemns Sunday's violent protest

Hong Kong, Oct 07 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Sunday condemned the violence in a fresh round of protest in Chinese controlled territory, saying several rioters have "overstepped the bottom line of any civilized society".

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:26 IST

Taliban vows to continue attack on US troop until peace deal is sealed

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The Taliban on Sunday vowed to continue attacking US troops in Afghanistan until a peace deal is sealed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:53 IST

Growing intolerance against free speech in UK worrying: Lord...

London [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Lord Indarjit Singh, a prominent Sikh peer in the House of Lords, who quit a regular BBC show named 'Thought for the Day' amid a censorship row over a segment on Sikh teachings, has said that the growing tolerance against free speech in the United Kingdom is "worrying".

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:39 IST

APG report observes Pak wanting in implementation of UNSCR 1267...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In a major setback for Pakistan, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals as

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:35 IST

Iraq anti-government protests: 104 killed; PM announces cabinet reshuffle

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 6 (ANI): The death toll from six days of mass anti-government protests in Iraq has risen to 104, with an estimated 6000 others wounded, country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST

23 killed in attack at gold mine site in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 6 (ANI): At least 23 people were killed in an attack at a gold mining site in northern Burkina Faso, a security source said on Saturday night.

Read More
iocl