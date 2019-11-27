Mali: 13 French soldiers killed in helicopters collision

Sahel [Mali], Nov 26 (ANI): Thirteen French soldiers were killed as two helicopters they were travelling in collided with each other during an operation against jihadists in Mali on Tuesday.

The French president's office, in a statement, confirmed the death toll and said the accident occurred between a Tigre and Cougar helicopters, Sputnik reported.

Among the victims were six army officers, six non-commissioned officers, and one corporal.

The reason of collision is yet to be cleared. (ANI)

