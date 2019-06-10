Members of the Dogan and Fulani ethnic groups in Mali often clash over access to land and water. (Representative image)
Members of the Dogan and Fulani ethnic groups in Mali often clash over access to land and water. (Representative image)

Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:29 IST

Bamako [Mali], Jun 10 (ANI): At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen in a village inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali on Sunday.
The armed assailants set fire to the village and shot villagers as they sought to escape the flames, the mayor of Sangha commune told FRANCE 24.
The death toll is expected to rise as 19 people are still missing following the incident.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, members of the Dogan and Fulani ethnic groups in the country often clash over access to land and water.
In a similar attack earlier this year, at least 150 people belonging to the Fulani community were killed. The attack was reportedly carried out by the Dogan ethnic group. Nearly one-third of the victims were children.
The Dogans accuse Fulanis of having ties to local jihadist groups, while Fulanis claim that Mali's army provides arms to Dogans to attack them. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:58 IST

Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad

Melaka [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:17 IST

Kazakh's newly 'elected' President likely to visit India by...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is all set to be new President of Kazakhstan, may visit India by the year-end, said country's Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:53 IST

Indian succumbs to stab wounds in Israel, 2 arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jun 10 (ANI): Two Indians have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed another Indian to death here on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:00 IST

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 10 (ANI): Asif Ali Zardari, the former president of Pakistan, was on Monday arrested in Islamabad over a money laundering case. The arrest by the country's top anti-corruption body came hours after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his application seeking an extension of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:56 IST

India hands over NPR 1.6 billion to Nepal for post-quake reconstruction

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 10 (ANI): India on Monday handed over NPR 1.6 billion as reimbursement of part payment of the first and second tranches of housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha, among the areas affected in the devastating 2015 earthquake.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:30 IST

Nazarbayev's successor wins Kazakh Presidential elections with...

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 10 (ANI): Interim President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, also the chosen successor of former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, has won the snap Presidential elections with nearly 71 per cent of the votes, according to preliminary results shared by the country's election commission.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:51 IST

China's expensive yearning for aircraft carriers

Hong Kong, May 10 (ANI): No other platform speaks of naval prestige and power projection than an aircraft carrier. Nations such as France, India, Russia, the United Kingdom and the USA all have them, so it is no wonder that China is currently pursuing an ambitious programme to introduce carriers into

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:12 IST

Despite protests, pro-Beijing leader claims won't withdraw...

Hong Kong, June 10 (ANI): Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader on Monday said she had no plans to withdraw the controversial bill that allows criminal extraditions to mainland Chinese, a day after an estimated one million people marched through the streets to oppose the proposal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:35 IST

Nepalese bizman denies having offshore accounts

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Niraj Govinda Shrestha, a London-based Nepalese businessman, who was named in a Center for Investigative Journalism (CIJ) report from Nepal regarding offshore accounts, has denied all allegations levelled against him and described them as "fake news."

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:27 IST

France reaffirms support to India in fighting terrorism, terror financing

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): France stands alongside India in the fight against terrorism and terror financing, said French Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, during his official visit to New Delhi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:21 IST

Syrian Army continue offensive to retake rebel-controlled areas

Hama [Syria], Jun 10 (ANI): After recapturing Kafr Houd in the last few days, the Syrian Army is continuing its offensive to retake areas which are controlled by rebels.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Hasina accuses Myanmar of being hesitant in taking back Rohingyas

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly accused Myanmar of being hesitant in repatriating over a million Rohingya who fled ongoing sectarian conflict in the northern Rakhine State.

Read More
iocl