Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

Bamako [Mali], Jun 10 (ANI): At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen in a village inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali on Sunday.

The armed assailants set fire to the village and shot villagers as they sought to escape the flames, the mayor of Sangha commune told FRANCE 24.

The death toll is expected to rise as 19 people are still missing following the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, members of the Dogan and Fulani ethnic groups in the country often clash over access to land and water.

In a similar attack earlier this year, at least 150 people belonging to the Fulani community were killed. The attack was reportedly carried out by the Dogan ethnic group. Nearly one-third of the victims were children.

The Dogans accuse Fulanis of having ties to local jihadist groups, while Fulanis claim that Mali's army provides arms to Dogans to attack them. (ANI)