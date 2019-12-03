Man accused of planning attack on Brazilian President arrested

Rio De Janeiro [Brazil], Dec 3 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil's law enforcement have arrested a man accused of plotting an attack on President Jair Bolsonaro, the country's federal police said on Monday.

The man was arrested on November 29 after "posting photos and videos of an alleged plan that sought to attack President Jair Bolsonaro," the Federal Police of Brazil said in a Monday statement.

On November 29, Bolsonaro was on a visit to the School of Sergeants of Arms (ESA) in the town of Tres Coracoes in southeastern Brazil.

The suspect worked at a sergeants' school. If proved guilty, he could face between three and ten years in prison. (Sputnik/ANI)

