Man suspected in shooting incident in Russia found dead

Moscow [Russia], October 13 (ANI): Russian police and National Guard officers on Tuesday found the body of a man, who is suspected of killing three citizens at a shooting incident at the Nizhny Novgorod region, informed the Interior Ministry's regional department.

The body was discovered in a forest near the Bolsheorlovskoye settlement in the Borsky district, reported TASS.

Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies had said that the man had committed suicide.



"Police officers together with members of Rosgvardiya [the Russian National Guard] in the region found the body of an 18-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod, who is suspected of killing three people," TASS quoted the press service.

Three people were killed, another three were injured in a shooting at a bus stop in the village of Bolshiye Orly in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, three dead and three hospitalized", the spokesperson said. (ANI)

