Man taken into custody after stabbing several in downtown Sydney

Canberra [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): A man was taken into custody by the police here after he went on a killing spree in downtown Sydney on Tuesday morning.

The police told Sydney Morning Herald that multiple people were stabbed in the incident that took place at King Street and Clarence Street. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area in the aftermath of the incident.

"About 2 p.m. (local time), emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," the police said in a statement.

"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets," the statement read.

"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition," it added.

The statement further stated that the police had arrested that man and was "taken to Day Street Police Station."

Witnesses on Twitter reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances arriving on the scene.

The police are still conducting proactive patrols the area, but police say they believe there is no further threat to public safety. (ANI)

