Representative Image
Man taken into custody after stabbing several in downtown Sydney

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:23 IST

Canberra [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): A man was taken into custody by the police here after he went on a killing spree in downtown Sydney on Tuesday morning.
The police told Sydney Morning Herald that multiple people were stabbed in the incident that took place at King Street and Clarence Street. Authorities have urged people to avoid the area in the aftermath of the incident.
"About 2 p.m. (local time), emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," the police said in a statement.
"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets," the statement read.
"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition," it added.
The statement further stated that the police had arrested that man and was "taken to Day Street Police Station."
Witnesses on Twitter reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances arriving on the scene.
The police are still conducting proactive patrols the area, but police say they believe there is no further threat to public safety. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:32 IST

Trump's Kashmir mediation offer not on table anymore, says Indian envoy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue is not on the table anymore after New Delhi rejected it, India ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said on Monday (local time).

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:33 IST

Hong Kong airport reopens, hundreds of flights remain cancelled

Hong Kong, Aug 13 (ANI): Hong Kong airport reopened on Tuesday, a day after a pro-democracy protest brought the air transport hub to a complete standstill. However, hundreds of flights were still listed as cancelled.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:16 IST

Pak's outcry over Kashmir height of hypocrisy, shamelessness,...

Frankfurt [Germany], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan's outcry over the developments in Kashmir and its advocacy for the human rights of Kashmiris shows the height of hypocrisy and shamelessness when compared to the 72 years of their illegal occupation of Balochistan, said Hammal Haider, foreign spokesman of

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:54 IST

Congressman Tom Suozzi publicly apologises following outcry over...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Congressman Tom Suozzi, who had instigated an outcry among the Indian-American community in the United States following his provocative remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, last week, issued a public apology on Monday (local time), saying "it was a mistake not to consult

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:15 IST

Reorganisation of J-K does not violate any border, LoC: Indian...

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and to scrap Article 370 is an internal matter as it does not violate any border or international line of control, said India Ambassador to US Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:47 IST

Iraq: 1 killed, 20 injured in explosion in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Aug 13 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 20 people suffered injuries in a huge explosion at an ammunition depot in Southern Baghdad on Monday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:59 IST

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha...

New York [US], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi had to leave from an event after a man heckled and accused her of corruption, saying "You are a thief and don't deserve to represent Pakistan".

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:30 IST

UNSC not waiting with garlands for you: Qureshi tells Pakistanis

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to abrogate Kashmir's special s

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:49 IST

US is 'learning much' from explosion in Russia: Trump

Washington [US], Aug 13 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration is "learning much" from an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia, in which at least seven people were killed.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

Explosion in Nepal PM's home district

Jhapa [Nepal], Aug 13 (ANI): A bomb blast was reported in a government office in Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's home district early on Monday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Nigeria Shia leader emplanes for India to get treatment

Abuja [Nigeria], Aug 13 (ANI): Nigeria Shia leader Ibrahim el-Zakzaky and his wife, who had been detained since 2015, has emplaned for India to receive medical treatment, according to media reports.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:17 IST

Kailash pilgrims perform hawan near Mansarovar lake

Mansarovar [Tibet], Aug 13 (ANI): On the fourth and last Monday of holy Shravan month, Hindu devotees performed a hawan beside the Mansarovar Lake is situated at the Mount Kailash in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

