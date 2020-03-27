March, the month of horror: Various celebrities test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Over the past three months, many known faces have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. The month of March has seen the most famous faces, testing positive for the disease.

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. "Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he said on Twitter.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," he added.

Earlier this week, the 71-year old heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales tested positive for coronavirus.

The Clarence House spokesperson had said, "Prince of Wales was showing mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last weeks."

Apart from Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

This forced Justin Trudeau to go into self-isolation.

On March 12, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks sent the alarm bells ringing as he confirmed that he along with his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks had said.

Then, just five days later, acclaimed actor Idris Elba also went on to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19. He went on to say that he has no symptoms but has been isolated since he found out about possible exposure to the virus.

Actor Kristofer Hivju, who made himself a household name after playing Tormund in 'Game of Thrones,' also tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, was sent into self-quarantine.

Coronavirus then struck Bollywood last week, as singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive. It was being reported that the 'Baby Doll' singer attended parties and this led to various politicians like Vasundhra Raje, Dushyant Singh taking the coronavirus test.

Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when these politicians tested negative for coronavirus. Dushyant Singh, who was present at the dinner party with Kanika, had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on the President of India handle.

Olga Kurylenko, most renowned for starring opposite Daniel Craig in 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The sports fraternity also has also been hit with this disease as it has brought all activity to a halt. Sending shock waves across the world, it was Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta who first tested positive for COVID-19. This resulted in the entire Arsenal side going into self-isolation.

Days after, Chelsea's Callum Hudon-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for COVID-19.

Valencia's Ezequiel Garay on March 15 had become the first La Liga player to test positive for the coronavirus. After that, Valencia also went on to confirm that 35 per cent of its players and staff indeed tested positive for the disease.

Earlier this month, the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed on March 11 after the Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

This led to NBA suspending the tournament for at least 30 days. Then some days after, Brooklyn Jets confirmed that their four members have COVID-19.

Among those four, one turned out to be none other than Kevin Durant.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

More than 532,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 24,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)