Mauritius to receive consignment of Indian-made Covaxin

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 19 (ANI): Mauritius will receive a consignment of Covaxin, India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, on Friday, announced the High Commission of India in Port Louis on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the High Commission said that India stands strong with Mauritius in the tough times, describing it as 'a time-tested and enduring partnership'.

"Mauritius arms itself with COVAXIN, India's indigenously developed vaccine, in its fight against COVID19. India stands strong with Mauritius in these tough times. Consignment to arrive tomorrow. A time-tested and enduring partnership," tweeted India in Mauritius.



The Indian High Commission in Mauritius also said that Covaxin is effective against the UK variant and other heterologous strains.

"Developed & manufactured by @BharatBiotech, COVAXIN has demonstrated 81% interim efficacy in preventing COVID19. COVAXIN is effective against UK variant strain & other heterologous strains. EUA received in 8 countries till date, 20 more to follow," it said in another tweet.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme, 72 countries were given vaccines including Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, as also Mauritius, Seychelles and Gulf nations.

He also said that India has provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as grants. (ANI)

