MEA appoints Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as India's next Ambassador to El Salvador

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Friday appointed Manoj Kumar Mohapatra as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of El Salvador.



Manoj Kumar Mohapatra is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the year 2000 batch. He is currently serving as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala.

He will continue to hold his current position and has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador to El Salvador, with residence in Guatemala City.

Earlier on February 3, Mohapatra was also concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Honduras. (ANI)

