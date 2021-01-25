Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tests positive for coronavirus

ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2021 06:40 IST


Mexico City [Mexico], January 25 (ANI): Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he has contracted coronavirus and is exhibiting mild symptoms

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward," the president said on Twitter on Sunday.
He added that Mexico's Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sanchez Cordero, was going to represent him at the morning press conferences from now on, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

