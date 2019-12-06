Mexico: 13 people killed, 50 injured in bus accident

Chihuahua [Mexico], Dec 06 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed and 50 suffered injuries here on Tuesday after a passenger bus rammed into a bridge support beam, Sputnik reported.

Ten people were killed on the spot, and 32 more were hospitalised. Three people were later found to have died in the hospitals.

The incident took place on Delicias-Saucillo highway when the bus crashed the beam and rolled over. (ANI)

